Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: It’s a seesaw battle at the top of Spanish La Liga with both Real Madrid and Barcelona toppling each other one matchday after another. Barcelona’s narrow win over Athletic Bilbao saw them move three points clear of Los Blancos, but the latter has a chance to go equal with a win over Mallorca at home. Real Madrid have managed a 100 percent start to their campaign post the COVID break and Zinedine Zidane believes his players are now on top of their game. Things are not looking rosy for Mallorca though with them dropping into the relegation zone. It will take a special effort from them to stay in the league next season. RM vs MLC Dream11 Prediction in La Liga 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Real Madrid vs Mallorca Football Match.

Eden Hazard was given a breather against Real Sociedad by Zinedine Zidane, but the French manager is going to deploy the Belgian skipper from the start against Mallorca. Karim Benzema and Rodrygo should partner Eden Hazard in the attacking third. Toni Kroos and Casemiro are in fine form at the moment, and the duo could be joined by Luka Modric to give an attacking edge to their midfield. In defence, there is no looking past the partnership of skipper Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Takefusa Kubo has been given the green light to face parent club Real Madrid and the Japanese international should feature for Mallorca. Ante Budimir is the leading goal scorer for the visitors, and it will be up to their midfield to provide him with decent opportunities to score. Xisco Campos in the middle is good in both halves of the pitch, and Real Madrid will need to keep an eye on his movements.

When is Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Mallorca La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano on June 25, 2020 (Thursday midnight). The match will be held at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019–20: Eden Hazard, Takefusa Kubo and Others Players to Watch Out in RM vs MLC Football Match.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there are no broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in India. Hence, fans will not be able to live telecast the Real Madrid vs Mallorca match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Mallorca, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

But fans can always catch the live action of La Liga 2019-20 matches on online platforms. To watch the live-action of Real Madrid vs Mallorca match, fans can visit the official Facebook page of La Liga and watch the game live. Real Madrid are gathering momentum for a strong finish to the season, and Mallorca will not pose much of a threat as they look to gather all three points tonight.

