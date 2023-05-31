New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Odisha FC's striker Diego Mauricio has set the target for their next season as the club prepares for the AFC Cup challenge that lies ahead of them.

Last season Odisha FC talisman, Diego Mauricio, showcased remarkable resilience and determination in front of the goal, contributing to an unforgettable season for the Juggernauts.

Also Read | WTC Final 2023: Biggest Challenge for Team India Will Be to Adapt to the Longer Format, Says Sunil Gavaskar.

As the new season approaches Mauricio believes that their aim is to work hard for the next season and see the result that their hard work brings to them.

Mauricio spoke to indiansuperleague.com in an exclusive interview and said, "We had a long season this time, which was good for us and the club. As we approach the next season, our aim is to continue working hard and see what it brings us."

Also Read | French Open 2023: Coco Gauff Beats Spain's Rebeka Masarova 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to Reach Second Round.

Odisha FC qualified for the AFC Cup for the first time in their history. Mauricio has had the first-hand opportunity to experience the nature of the competition with Mumbai City FC.

He reflected on how this will turn out to be a different challenge for the club.

"It was an incredible experience with Mumbai City FC, being the first Indian club to win a game in the AFC Champions League, and I even scored a goal in that match. It was a truly amazing moment."

"Now, as Odisha FC qualified for the AFC Cup for the first time, I scored in the qualifying game as well. Once again, it was a crazy moment for me."

"Having the experience of playing against top teams in the AFC Champions League, I am looking forward to the AFC Cup. We will be competing against different clubs, each with their own unique tactics. It will be a new challenge for the club, but it will also be a valuable learning experience for both the players and the club as a whole," Mauricio said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)