Mumbai, January 8: Celebrated long distance runner Meb Keflezighi, who won a silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics, has been named brand ambassador of the 19th Tata Mumbai Marathon scheduled to be held on Sunday. The race is a World Athletics Gold Label event and Procam International is the promoter of the event. Sports Ministry Says It Won’t Recognise Events Organised by Suspended WFI

"The Tata Mumbai Marathon has been on my bucket list for the longest time, and finally being able to witness Mumbai's indomitable spirit, is indeed exciting," Keflezighi, an Eritrea-born American, was quoted as saying in a press release. "This event inspired a country to run and changed mindsets, that is the true legacy of a sporting event. Mumbai's incredible energy and enthusiasm, combined with the dedication of its runners, embodies the universal language of endurance.

"I will only say this… remember to run with purpose, embrace the journey, and move ahead together. In every stride, find the strength to go the distance and make a difference to what you believe in."

Keflezighi has several record-breaking accolades in his career. He scripted history when he became the only runner to win an Olympic medal (2004), the New York City Marathon (2009) and the Boston Marathon (2014).

In 2009, Keflezighi became the first American since 1982 to win the New York City Marathon. He has achieved the feat of being in the top 10 in the New York Marathon for a total of eight times in his career.

In 2015, he set a TCS New York City Marathon masters event record with a timing of 2:13:32sec. In 2014 he won the Boston Marathon (2:08:37), the first American male to do so since 1983, and the first American since 1985. United World Wrestling Wants IOA and WFI To Cooperate; Still Awaiting Indian Olympic Association Confirmation Ratifying Elections.

Since 1930, Keflezighi has held the record for being the oldest winner of the Boston Marathon as he triumphed there when he was 39 years old. He is also a former USA National 10,000m track record holder. The Tata Mumbai Marathon will flag off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)