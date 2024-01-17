Mumbai, January 17: The Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 is India’s largest running event, with nearly 57,000 participants from different categories. The race will take place on Sunday, January 21, and will showcase the city’s culture and spirit. The 19th edition of Asia’s one prestigious Marathon event, the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM) 2024, has witnessed an achievement, as 267 NGOs collectively raised a record-breaking Rs 58 crores, reaffirming its status as India's largest sporting platform for philanthropy. Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024: 19th Edition of TMIM to Be Held on January 21, 2024; Registration Starts Today on tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in.

Meanwhile, FanCode is set to revolutionise the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 by introducing a groundbreaking real-time tracking system for amateur runners participating in the 10k race, all through their assigned bib numbers. However, due to some infrastructure work, there are minor changes in the race routes and start points. Here are the key details you need to know about the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024. Mumbai Winter: Netizens Rejoice As City Experiences Its Lowest Temperature.

Race start location, time and route

Full Marathon: This race starts at 5 am from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The holding area at Azad Maidan opens at 3 am and closes at 4:45 am. You can enter the holding area from Gate 5A and Gate 4. The cut-off time for the full is 12:30 pm, and it ends at OCS Chowk. The elite race with top international and Indian runners starts at 7:20 am and ends by 10:50 am. The elite race also starts and ends at CSMT.

The race route goes past Hutatma Chowk, around Oval Maidan and towards the National Centre for the Performing Arts. Then, it turns back and runs along Marine Drive before turning towards Peddar Road. It passes by Babulnath Temple, Haji Ali and Mahalaxmi Race Course, and then goes through Worli Sea Face, over the Sea Link and into Bandra Reclamation. It turns back before the Reclamation flyover and changes direction again at Lilavati Hospital. It continues towards Mahim Church and past Shivaji Park. It then passes by Siddhivinayak Temple, Century Bazaar, Worli Dairy, and turns at the Nehru Science Centre. It heads back to Mahalaxmi Race Course and Peddar Road, and then turns towards Churchgate station and finishes at OCS Chowk near Azad Maidan.

Total runners: 10,711

Half Marathon: This race starts at 5 am from Mahim Reti Bunder off Mahim Causeway. The holding area for all runners is the Mahim Reti Binder Ground, and it opens at 4 am. All runners must finish by 9:10 am.

The race route goes from Mahim Causeway towards Lilavati Hospital and then on to the Sea Link. It exits the Sea Link and makes a left towards INS Strata, where it turns back and runs along Worli Sea Face. It makes a left towards Doordarshan and then turns back towards Worli Dairy. It then goes to Worli Naka and turns back, and runs past Nehru Science Centre, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Haji Ali and Peddar Road. It passes by Jaslok Hospital and Babulnath Temple and then runs along Marine Drive. It then makes a left at the Pizza by the Bay junction towards Churchgate and finishes at OCS Chowk.

Total runners: 15,218.