Mumbai, August 11: The 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024, one of Asia’s top running events, will be held on January 21, 2024, and the registration process for the mega event started here on Thursday. Those who are interested can get themselves registered on the official website of Tata Mumbai Marathon on tatamumbaimarathon.procam.in. In the past 18 editions, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, held on the third Sunday of January, has emerged as the top marathon in the country, bringing together crores of people since its inception.

Flagged off from the iconic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Mumbai Marathon will witness participation from running enthusiasts worldwide, Procam International, promoters of the event, announced on Thursday. The event was launched in the glorious precincts of Raj Bhavan, Mumbai, as the first citizen of Maharashtra, Honourable Governor Ramesh Bais, signed on as the first participant of the Mumbai Marathon 2024. MHADA Mumbai Board Lottery 2023: Registration Begins From August 14 For 4,082 Houses Up for Sale, Know Draw Result Date and How to Apply Online at lottery.mhada.gov.in.

The registration of amateurs for the Marathon commenced on Thursday, at 6:00 pm and will remain open until November 30, 2023, or until all running spots are filled, whichever is earlier. Half Marathon registrations will open on Saturday (August 12, 2023), at 7:00 am, and close on September 25. Slots will be confirmed on a fastest-runner-first basis as per their timing certificate submitted during the registration process. New COVID-19 Variant in Maharashtra: Mumbai Reports First Fatality in Months; Experts Monitor Omicron Sub-Variant Situation.

To encourage more women to participate in the full and half-marathon, a limited number of running spots are reserved for them in both categories. A limited number of spots have been reserved in the half marathon for Persons with Disability (PwD). Dream Run, Senior Citizens’ Run and Champions with Disability registrations will commence on August 18 at 7:00 a.m. and close on October 31, or as soon as running places are filled, whichever occurs earlier.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2023 03:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).