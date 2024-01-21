Mumbai, January 21: A 75-year-old man who participated in the TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024 collapsed and died of cardiac arrest on Sunday morning, police said. The deceased was identified as Rajendra Chandmal Bora, a resident of Rustamji Tower in Goregaon (East). He had left his home at 6 am to join the marathon, which started from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 7:15 am.

Bora was running near Pizza By The Way on Marine Drive around 8 am when he suddenly fell unconscious. He was rushed to Bombay Hospital in an ambulance, where he was declared dead on arrival. The hospital authorities informed the police about the death, the Free Press Journal reported, citing Azad Maidan Police. Accident on Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL): Car Collides With Divider, Flip in First Mishap on Atal Setu (Watch Video).

A post-mortem examination conducted by Dr Amit Nandoskar confirmed that Bora died of natural causes due to cardiac arrest. No foul play was suspected in the case, police said. Bora's daughter, Dr Pooja Jain, and his brother, Nitin Jain, who had accompanied him to the marathon, gave their statements to the police. They said that Bora was a fitness enthusiast and had no prior health issues. They also said that they did not have any doubts or complaints regarding his death.

Bora's body was handed over to his family after the formalities were completed. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son. West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh Wins Bronze Medal in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2024 After Battling With Brain Tumour.

The TATA Mumbai Marathon 2024, which was held on Sunday, saw over 40,000 runners from across the country and abroad taking part in various categories. The event was organised by Procam International and supported by the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

