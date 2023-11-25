Digboi, Nov 25 (PTI) Om Prakash Chouhan fired a solid four-under 68 in the final round to pip Sachin Baisoya by one shot and clinch the IndianOil SERVO Masters, his third title of the year, here on Saturday

The 37-year-old Chouhan, who originally hails from Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, ended with a total of 18-under 270 at the Rs 80 lakh event.

Chouhan, who is now attached with the Kalhaar Blues & Greens golf course in Ahmedabad, took home the winning cheque worth Rs 12 lakh that helped him set a new record for season's earnings on the PGTI.

'OP', as he is popularly known on the tour, now has season's earnings of Rs 96,41,659 which saw him extend his lead in the TATA Steel PGTI Ranking and also go past Manu Gandas' 2022 previous season's earnings record of Rs 88,50,688.

Baisoya's strong finish with a 67 meant he took the runner-up spot at a tournament total of 17-under 271. He continued in second place on the PGTI's merit list. He currently trails Order of Merit leader and good friend Chouhan by nearly Rs 25 lakh.

Chouhan (67-68-67-68), the overnight leader by two shots, seemed to be coasting to a likely win when he birdied the sixth and seventh holes.

But he then hit a rough patch with his putting that resulted in missed short putts for birdies on the eighth and ninth and for pars on the 10th and 13th.

Chouhan then took stock of the situation and came roaring back as he drove par-4 14th green to earn a birdie there and followed that up with a chip-in for eagle on the 15th and the decisive 15-feet birdie conversion on the 18th.

"I got my driver and 3-wood fitted recently and as a result my driving and tee shots were outstanding through the week. But today I started having some trouble with my putting midway through the round which broke my rhythm," he said.

"I missed four short putts between the eighth and 13th. I was a little disappointed at that stage.

"The chip-in for eagle on the 15th was the turning point for me today. It's a hole I have favoured through the week having made three eagles including two chip-ins and a birdie there over the last four rounds.

"After the 15th I told myself not to repeat the mistakes I had made earlier in the day. Things worked out well at the end and I'm just delighted to continue my solid run this season."

Baisoya (66-69-69-67) struck six birdies and a bogey to be a contender till the last hole where his challenge fizzled out after a par.

Delhi's Saarthak Chhibber shot the day's joint lowest score of 66 (also shot by two other players – Vikrant Chopra and Gaurav Pratap Singh) to match his career-best finish of tied third achieved earlier in the season.

Kapil Kumar (67) of the DLF Golf & Country Club, Gurugram, shared third place with Chhibber at 16-under 272.

Patna's Aman Raj (69) took the fifth spot at 15-under 273.

Noida-based teenager and Australian national Aarav D Shah (70), the only amateur to make the cut, ended the day in 29th at four-under 284. Aarav thus bagged the trophy for the best performance by an amateur.

