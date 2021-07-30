Chandigarh, July 30 (PTI) Punjab Sports Minister Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi on Friday announced that the hockey players from the state participating in the Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 2.25 crore each if the team wins a gold medal.

Earlier, an amount of Rs 2.25 crore had been announced to be given to the entire team if it won a gold.

Sodhi, as per an official statement, said that out of total 20 players from Punjab, 11 players are giving their best in the Indian hockey team competing in Tokyo Olympics.

The men's team has raised hopes of a medal by qualifying for the quarterfinals in Tokyo, winning four of their five league matches.

India last won an Olympic medal in hockey in 1980 when they won the last of their eight gold medals.

