Nagpur, Jun 8 (PTI) Orange Tigers secured their second win of the Vidarbha Pro T20 League, defeating Nagpur Titans by eight wickets via the D/L Method at the VCA Stadium here on Sunday.

Asked to bat, Nagpur Titans posted 153/6 in 20 overs, riding on a well-crafted 52 (38 balls) from Shubham Dubey.

In reply, Orange Tigers reached 116/2 in 13.4 overs, with Rohit Binkar unbeaten on 62 (39 balls), to seal the win via D/L method.

Nagpur Titans had a shaky start after losing opener Satyam Bhoyar for a duck. Aniruddha Choudhari contributed 20 off 18 balls before falling early.

Captain Jagjot Sasan (34 off 30) and Dubey steadied the innings with a 49-run stand for the third wicket. Dubey went on to complete his half-century, while Sahil Sheikh added a valuable unbeaten 26 off 25 balls at the death to lift the total.

For the Tigers, Saurabh Dubey bowled an economical spell, finishing with figures of 2/9, while Kshitij Dahiya (2/28) and skipper Darshan Nalkande (1 wicket) supported well.

In reply, the Orange Tigers lost Yash Rathod early for 7, but Rohit Binkar and impact substitute Apoorv Wankhade built a solid 67-run partnership for the second wicket.

Wankhade scored 35 off 29 balls before being dismissed, while Binkar remained unbeaten in the match-winning knock.

