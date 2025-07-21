Mumbai, July 21: The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has informed the sport's global governing body FIH that it will be "difficult" for them to send a team to India for the Asia Cup next month because of "security concerns". Tariq Bugti, who heads the PHF, said they had written to the FIH and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF), expressing their reservations over sending the team to India. Pakistan To Send Hockey Team to India for Asia Cup 2025 and Junior World Cup After Reviewing Security Threats.

"We have informed them that in the existing scenario, our team will face security risks playing in India. We have informed them our players are also not keen to travel to India for the Asia Cup which is also a direct qualifying tournament," he said.

The PHF chief said the ball is now in the court of the FIH and AHF to decide about the event and Pakistan's matches.

"We have asked them to let us know what guarantee is there that our players will be safe in India and will be able to focus on the tournament," he said. Mansukh Mandaviya Says National Sports Governance Bill To Be Tabled in Monsoon Session, Reaffirms Pakistan Won’t Be Barred From International Events in India.

The Pakistan government is yet to come out with an official statement on the issue but recently a senior government official said the team would not travel to India.

