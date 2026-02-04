Pakistan’s preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 have suffered a double blow as persistent tropical rain continues to lash the Sri Lankan capital. On 4 February, the national side's only official warm-up fixture against Ireland was abandoned without a ball being bowled, and the latest meteorological reports suggest that more inclement weather is likely for their tournament opener on Saturday. Pakistan vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match Abandoned Due to Rain.
The wash-out at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) on 4 February has left the Salman Ali Agha-led squad without any match practice on local soil. With the tournament scheduled to begin in just three days, the focus has shifted from tactical fine-tuning to the increasingly precarious weather outlook for the weekend.
Colombo Weather Forecast: Saturday, 7 February
The primary concern now lies with the weather forecast for Saturday, 7 February, when Pakistan is due to face the Netherlands at the same venue. Meteorologists are predicting a "perfect storm" of conditions that could severely curtail or wash out the Group A fixture. Copy-Paste? Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Manufacturer Accused of Downloading Free Images to Design New Kit.
Precipitation Probability: 64% to 70% chance of rain during the scheduled match window.
Condition: Scattered thunderstorms are expected, particularly in the early afternoon.
Humidity: Levels are forecast to reach 79%, increasing the likelihood of heavy, sudden downpours.
Temperature: A high of 29°C is expected, creating the heat-humidity mix that often triggers tropical storms in the region.
With the match scheduled for an 11:00 AM IST (11:00 AM local) start, the high 70% chance of daytime thunderstorms suggests that the toss and the first innings are at the greatest risk of delay or interruption.
Colombo Weather Updates Live
A "Knockout" Scenario for Pakistan
The weather threat is particularly acute for Pakistan due to the unique political circumstances of their campaign. Having confirmed a boycott of their 15 February match against India, Pakistan will receive zero points and a significant Net Run Rate (NRR) penalty for that fixture.
This decision has transformed their three remaining matches, against the Netherlands, USA, and Namibia, into mandatory wins. A washout on Saturday would result in both Pakistan and the Netherlands receiving one point each. In a group where India is almost certain to qualify, such a result would leave Pakistan needing to win their final two games by massive margins while hoping for other results to go their way.
Sinhalese Sports Club: Ground Readiness and Drainage
The SSC Ground staff are famously efficient at manual water removal, often outperforming mechanical super-soppers. However, the ground has faced criticism recently; during the 2025 Women’s World Cup, 5 out of 11 matches in Colombo were abandoned due to the sheer intensity of the monsoon-like rains.
