Well, the Pakistan vs Ireland warm-up match has been abandoned without toss due to rain in Colombo. It was the only warm-up fixture for both the sides and now they will head into the tournament without a practice game.
The final phase of preparations for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a pivotal moment today, Wednesday, 4 February 2026, as Pakistan takes on Ireland. The warm-up fixture, held at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo, serves as the only official practice game for the 2009 champions before the tournament officially commences.
For Pakistan, the fixture is a vital opportunity to test combinations on Sri Lankan soil, where they are slated to play all their tournament matches due to the unique "neutral venue" arrangement of this edition.
PAK vs IRE Practice Match Schedule and Venue
The encounter is a day-night fixture, allowing both sides to experience the shifting conditions of a Colombo evening, where the dew factor often influences second-innings tactics.
Led by Salman Ali Agha, Pakistan enters the tournament on a high note following a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Australia. The team management is expected to focus on the stability of the middle order today.
Key players under the spotlight include Saim Ayub, who is looking to cement his spot as an explosive opener, and the spin duo of Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan, who are expected to find purchase on the traditional SSC surface. As per warm-up rules, all 15 squad members, including Babar Azam and Shaheen Shah Afridi, are eligible to participate, though only 11 can field at any time.
Ireland, captained by the veteran Paul Stirling, will look to erase the memory of their recent shock defeat to Italy in a regional T20 series. The Irish side has a history of unsettling Pakistan in ICC events and will rely on Lorcan Tucker and Harry Tector to provide the batting core.
The bowling unit, spearheaded by Mark Adair and Josh Little, will be keen to test Pakistan’s batters with early swing before the pitch slows down. For Ireland, this match is less about the result and more about establishing a rhythm for their bowlers on a surface that historically offers an average first-innings score of 158.
Ireland National Cricket Team Squad
Pakistan National Cricket Team Squad
Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Agha(c), Khawaja Nafay(w), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Sahibzada Farhan, Usman Khan, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq.