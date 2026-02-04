Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The final phase of preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 reaches a critical point today, 4 February 2026, as Pakistan take on Ireland in a high-stakes warm-up fixture. The match is being held at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo, serving as the only official practice game for the "Green Shirts" before the tournament’s opening ceremony on 7 February. Copy-Paste? Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Manufacturer Accused of Downloading Free Images to Design New Kit.

Led by Salman Ali Agha, the Pakistan squad arrived in Sri Lanka amidst significant regional headlines regarding their tournament participation. However, on the field, the team is looking to carry forward the momentum from their recent 3-0 T20I series whitewash over Australia. Ireland, captained by Paul Stirling, enters the contest following a successful run in the UAE, aiming to secure a psychological edge over a full-member nation.

PAK vs IRE Practice Match Timing and Venue

The encounter is a late-afternoon fixture in Colombo, allowing both sides to test their strategies under the lights during the second innings.

Category Details Match Pakistan vs Ireland (Warm-up Match 9) Date Wednesday, 4 February 2026 Venue Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground, Colombo Start Time (IST) 17:00 (05:00 PM) Start Time (PKT) 16:30 (04:30 PM)

Where to Watch PAK vs IRE Practice Match Live Streaming

Broadcast arrangements for this fixture have been confirmed across several key regions:

In Pakistan: Fans can watch the match live on Myco, Tamasha, Tapmad, and ARY Zapp. These platforms are the official digital partners for the tournament's warm-up phase in the country.

In India: The match will be streamed live on JioHotstar. Notably, there is no scheduled television telecast for this specific game in India, as the network is prioritising the India vs South Africa warm-up.

Global Access: For viewers in other territories, the match is available for free via ICC.tv upon registration. Where to Watch ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Matches Live Streaming Online. For Pakistan, this match is vital for acclimatisation. The SSC Ground will also host two of their primary group-stage matches later this month. The team management is expected to trial Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan at the top of the order, while the pace battery, led by Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah, will look to find their rhythm on the relatively slow Colombo surface. Ireland will lean on the experience of Paul Stirling and Lorcan Tucker, who has a strong historical record against Pakistan. The Irish side is known for its ability to cause upsets in World Cup scenarios, and with the surface expected to offer assistance to spinners like Matthew Humphreys, they will be confident of challenging the Pakistan middle order.

