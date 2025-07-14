New Delhi, Jul 14 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the long-awaited National Sports Governance Bill will be tabled in Parliament during the monsoon session beginning July 21.

The minister, while speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event to launch department of youth affairs' initiatives against drug addiction, also reiterated the government's position that Pakistani athletes will not be stopped from coming to India for multi-lateral sporting engagements.

Also Read | Zimbabwe vs South Africa Free Live Streaming Online Tri-Nation Series T20I 2025 Match 1: How To Watch ZIM vs SA Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?.

"The bill will be tabled in the Parliament during the upcoming session. I will give more details in a couple of days," Mandaviya said.

The bill seeks to ensure greater accountability for the country's sports administrators with the provision of a regulatory board which would have the power to grant recognition and decide funding to National Sports Federations (NSFs) based on their adherence to provisions related to good governance.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025: Anil Kumble Stresses KL Rahul-Rishabh Pant Partnership Is Crucial to India's Chase Against England.

The board will also be responsible for ensuring compliance with the highest governance, financial, and ethical standards.

In addition, the draft sports bill proposes the establishment of Ethics Commissions and Dispute Resolution Commissions to ensure transparency in governance.

It has been debated for a long time and has even been opposed by the Indian Olympic Association, which feels that a regulatory board would undermine its standing as the nodal body for all NSFs.

The Pakistan question

===============

Mandaviya reasserted the government's position that Pakistan's participation in international sports engagements in India won't be stopped despite the turbulent relations that have further deteriorated in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Next month's men's Asia Cup hockey tournament (Bihar), the FIH Junior World Cup in November-December (Tamil Nadu) and the junior shooting World Cup (New Delhi) in September-October are the major events where Pakistani participation is expected.

"Our stand is clear. We don't have any problems playing with Pakistan in any international sporting event, be it cricket, hockey or any other sport. But when it comes to bilateral engagements, the government position is known to all," Mandaviya said.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has sought clearance from its government for participation in the two tournaments in India, but there is no clarity on whether it has been granted.

"We have told Pakistan that we will grant them visas for the Asia Cup and Junior World Cup hockey tournaments but it is up to their government now to decide whether to send teams or not. We have no problem," the sports minister said.

"Both are international tournaments and every team participating will be accorded the same treatment."

The Asia Cup will be held in Rajgir from August 27 to September 7, while the Junior World Cup is scheduled from November 28 to December 10.

The government's decision to allow Pakistan is based on the Olympic Charter which prohibits denial of participation due to political reasons. Such an act can lead to suspension of future hosting rights for that country.

India are currently in the race to the host the 2036 Olympic Games and the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)