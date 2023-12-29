Melbourne, Dec 29 (PTI) Despite succumbing to a 79-run series-losing defeat to Australia here on Friday, Pakistan team director Mohammed Hafeez said his side played better cricket than the Aussies in the second Test.

Australia captain Pat Cummins took five wickets as Pakistan were bowled out for 237 runs in their second innings while chasing 316 for a win at the MCG.

Also Read | Sports Calendar 2024: ICC T20 World Cup in Cricket, Paris Olympics, Euro in Football and Other Events to Look Forward to in New Year.

"We played better cricket as a team. I'm proud of that. The way the team had the courage to attack this game in the best possible way. Our batting intent was better, and while bowling, we were hitting the right areas.

"We made some mistakes that cost us the game but as a team I believe that there were a lot of positives, enough to win the game but unfortunately at the end we didn't win the game," Hafeez was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Also Read | India's Road to ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Winds Through Generational Shift, New Challenges.

In Australia's second innings, Abdullah Shafique had dropped Mitchell Marsh at slips when the home side was 46 for four. Marsh was 20 then.

Marsh went on to make 96 and added 153 runs for the fifth wicket with Steve Smith.

However, Hafeez defended Shafique.

"As a team, you always back your teammates if something is not going well for them. But we made this decision thinking if he's not feeling comfortable (at slips), Babar (Azam) is a better slip fielder, so why not make the change?

"He (Babar) should take the lead and go to first slip. I think that also worked out very well for me as a director because I could see the right person was doing that job. Obviously, Abdullah is also a good fielder, but he wasn't feeling confident in the slips,” said the former all-rounder.

However, Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was also the Player of the Match, did not endorse Hafeez's view on the better team in the match.

"Cool! Yeah, they played well, but glad we got the win. Doesn't really matter, does it? (if Pakistan were the better team). It matters who wins at the end," said Cummins.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)