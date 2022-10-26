Sydney [Australia], October 26 (ANI): After Pakistan's loss to India at the MCG in a memorable match, Zimbabwe Captain Craig Ervine has said they are bracing for a fired-up Men in Green but noted that they can produce a major upset if the team adjusts well to the conditions and enormous dimensions of the Optus Stadium, especially square of the wicket.

Zimbabwe will face Pakistan on Thursday in their second Super-12 encounter after it played a rain-curtailed match against South Africa, which was eventually washed off due to rain.

Also Read | IND vs NED Dream11 Team Prediction, T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for India vs Netherlands Cricket Match in Sydney.

"I'm pretty sure Pakistan will be coming hard for us. The first five-six overs with the new ball has been challenging for every team. It's a key area to get through and capitalise with a lot of twos on offer in the middle overs with the bigger boundaries. We want to play exciting cricket," the Zimbabwe captain said, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Craig Ervine believes Zimbabwe would want to counterattack Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf on the fast and bouncy Optus Stadium field after the match washout against South Africa.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan Again? Here’s How IND vs PAK Could Happen Once More in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

Zimbabwe have advanced from the first round to Super 12 and the curtailed nine-overs-a-side game could not be finished due to rain.

Following the game, there was significant discussion, and Zimbabwe coach Dave Houghton said "the game against South Africa was a little bit of a bizarre evening".

"From a batting perspective, we were trying to work out how best to go about getting a decent score in nine overs. We knew we had to go fairly hard up front to get off to a good start," he said.

Ervine said the weather looks good for Thursday evening. "We can go back to our game plan knowing we have full 20 overs to bat. Our batting innings will look more calm and composed," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Perth is predicted to have partially cloudy skies and Zimbabwe's batters are expected to be under pressure from a strong Pakistani attack led by Rauf, who bowled fiercely against India.

Zimbabwe are getting ready to take on Rauf and Pakistan bowlers with a positive attitude after adopting a more freewheeling stance with the appointment of Houghton as head coach in the middle of the year.

"I don't think you sit back and let quality bowlers like that bowl at you, otherwise it's going to be a matter of time before they get you out. It will be a case of trying to make sure that you're putting them under just as much pressure as they're putting you under."

"You can't get in your shell. We have a longish batting order. We have to back everyone. Perth is obviously going to be a little quicker than Hobart, so we'll have to try to assess those conditions and try our best to get a decent score on the board," said the left-hander.

Richard Ngarava's participation in Zimbabwe's seam attack is in doubt due to an ankle injury sustained when he slipped in the outfield, due to poor weather in Hobart. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)