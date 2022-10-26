After a thrilling win over Pakistan, India (IND) will be all set to take on the Netherlands (NED) in the match number 23 of ongoing T20I World Cup 2022 on 27 October (Thursday) at Sydney Cricket ground. The match will begin at 12:30 PM IST. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction IND vs NED T20I face-off can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. India vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely IND Playing XI vs NED for Twenty20 WC Match in Sydney.

India won their opening match of the T20I World Cup 2022 by 4 wickets against Pakistan on Sunday in a battle of nerves. In an unusual chase of 160 runs, the Indian top order failed to survive in powerplay leaving Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the middle of the chaos, who batted deep to eventually snatch the match from the jaws of the opposition. Kohli's 82 off 53 was arguably the best knock of his life which overshadowed the all-round performance of Pandya. On the other hand, Netherlands lost their first match of the super 12 stage by 9 runs after giving a good fight to Bangladesh.

IND vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Scott Edwards (NED) could be taken as our wicket-keeper. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated Live

IND vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Max O'Dowd (NED),Tom Cooper (NED) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team.

IND vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - Bas de Leede (NED), Hardik Pandya (IND) could be our all-rounders.

IND vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction:Bowlers - Arshdeep Singh (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Paul van Meekeren (NED) could form the bowling attack. India vs Netherlands, T20 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, H2H Records, Key Battles and More You Need To Know About IND vs NED Cricket Match in Sydney

IND vs NED, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Scott Edwards (NED),Virat Kohli (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (IND), Rohit Sharma (IND), Max O'Dowd (NED),Tom Cooper (NED),Bas de Leede (NED), Hardik Pandya (IND),Arshdeep Singh (IND), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (IND), Paul van Meekeren (NED).

Hardik Pandya (IND) could be named as the captain of your IND vs NED Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Bas de Leede (NED) could be selected as the vice-captain.

