In the Asia Cup 2022, India and Pakistan had an opportunity to face-off against each other not once but twice. So, at the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022 can we see yet another India vs Pakistan cricket match? The answer is yes we can, but will we? In the group stage match, India emerged victorious in a close encounter with Virat Kohli starring with the bat. For an another IND vs PAK contest at the T20 World Cup 2022 to happen, both the teams will have to pass some hurdles and major challenges. India and Pakistan are part of Group 2 and thus a semi-final contest between these two teams is out of question. So, how can India vs Pakistan happen again? Continue reading to find out how another IND vs PAK can take place at the T20 WC 2022. And yes, that too at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) once again, if at all it becomes a reality! ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

Apart from India and Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and Netherlands are the other teams in Group 2. South Africa realistically happens to be one of the teams apart from India and Pakistan favourites to make it to the semis from this group. But after a washout against Zimbabwe, South Africa face a slightly uphill task.

Here's How IND vs PAK Could Happen Once More at T20 World Cup 2022

So, if all goes well for both India and Pakistan, they will qualify for the semis. And for another India vs Pakistan contest to happen, both these teams will have to win their respective semifinal matches. Something similar to what happened in the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007. In the final then, India defeated Pakistan. Mohammed Nawaz Used Saliva on The Ball During IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2022 Match? Netizens Allege Pakistani Cricketer of 'Cheating'.

As per the T20 World Cup 2022 schedule, Group 1 Winner will face Group 2 Runner-up in the first semis and Group 2 Winner will take on Group 1 Runner-up. So, irrespective of whether India and Pakistan finish first or second respectively or vice-verse and then if both these teams win their semis matches, we will be in for another IND vs PAK cricket match. And yes, at the MCG on November 13. But remember, both have to qualify for semis first and then apparently make it to the final!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 26, 2022 07:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).