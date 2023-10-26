Hangzhou [China], October 26 (ANI): India continues its brilliant run at the ongoing Para Asian Games in Hangzhou as the pair of Nithya Sre and Rachana Patel secured a bronze in the women's doubles competition SH6 event on Thursday.

The Indian pair beat the Hong Kong pair of Lam Ching Yung and Choi Wing Kei by 2-0 (21-12, 21-10) to secure the bronze. The gold went to China and the silver went to Chinese Taipei.

"India claims another in Para-Badminton events at #AsianParaGames 2022 #TOPSchemeAthlete@07nithyasrealong with Rachana Patel won a #Bronze in Women's Doubles SH6 category Many congratulations to both the GIRLS! #Cheer4India #Praise4Para #JeetegaBharat #HallaBol," tweeted SAI Media.

India has won a total of 82 medals in the competition, comprising of 18 gold, 23 silver and 41 bronze. India has won 13 bronze medals in Para badminton itself.

In the 2018 edition of the games in Indonesia, India won 72 medals, consisting of 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze. But India has outdone itself in Hangzhou, securing their best-ever medal tally at the games.

India has won 45 medals in para-athletics itself, with 14 golds, 16 silvers and 15 bronze medals.

The fourth edition of the Para Asian Games started in Hangzhou from October 22 and will go on till October 28. (ANI)

