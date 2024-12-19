Jamshedpur, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab teenager Parneet Kaur dominated the compound events, clinching two gold and one bronze in the women's section of the Archery Senior National here on Thursday.

The 19-year-old World Championship and Asian Games team gold medalist became the National champion, defeating Madhya Pradesh's Srishti Singh 146-142.

She then teamed up with state-mate Uday Kamboj to reign supreme in the mixed team event where they beat Maharashtra 158-156.

Parneet also ended up with a bronze when the Punjab team also comprising Avneet Kaur and Asmat got the better of Railways 228-226.

Multiple World Cup gold medalist Abhishek Verma reigned supreme in the men's section defeating Kamboj 147-145. Aman Saini of Delhi took the bronze.

Maharashtra won the team gold defeating Services 235-231.

Meanwhile in recurve section, Divyansh Chaudhary (Haryana) will fight it out with Olympian Dhiraj Bommadevara (Services) for the men's crown on Friday.

Four-time Olympian Deepika Kumari, representing PSPB, will battle against Kolkata archer Ankita Bhakat who represents Jharkhand for the senior women's title.

Results

Recurve (all semis), Men's Individual: Divyansh Chaudhary (Har) b Atul Verma (Utk) 7-1, Bommadevara Dhiraj (SSCB) b Chingakham Achanba Singh (Aru) 7-1; Women's Individual: Ankita Bhakat (Jha) b Bhargavi Bhagora (Guj) 7-6 (9*-9), Deepika Kumari (PSPB) b Simranjeet Kaur (Pun) 6-4.

Compound (all finals), Men's Individual: Abhishek Verma (Del) b Uday Kamboj (Pun) 147-145; Bronze playoff: Aman Saini (Del) b Simranjot Singh (Rlys) 147-145; Women's Individual: Gold: Parneet Kaur (Pun) b Srishti Singh (MP) 146-142; Bronze playoff: Jasveer Kaur (Rlys) b Swati Dudhwal (Raj) 147-146.

Men's Team: Maharashtra b SSCB 235-231; Bronze playoff: Haryana b Punjab 237-235; Women: Maharashtra b Rajasthan 234-220; Bronze playoff: Punjab b Railways 228-226

Mixed Team: Punjab b Maharashtra 158-156; Bronze playoff: Rajasthan b Manipur 157-155. 7/21/2024

