A big match awaits in the Carabao Cup 2024-25 where Tottenham Hotspur will take on Manchester United in a quarterfinal clash. Both teams are having an up and down season so far with Tottenham struggling at the 10th position of the Premier League table and Manchester United three steps below them at 13th position. After a lean patch of five matches, Tottenham Hotspur finally got some breather with a 5-0 thrashing of Southampton. Coach Ange Postecoglu is under pressure and has to continue good results to retain his position. If he can help Spurs win their Carabao Cup encounter against Manchester United, some pressure can be eased off from him. Monaco Defender Wilfried Singo Apologizes for Dangerous Move That Injured PSG Goalkeeper Giangluigi Donnarumma's Face.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are trying to find their foot under new coach Ruben Amorim. They have been able to defeat Manchester City in their last encounter in the Premier League and that has provided Amorim some breathing space. Youngster Amad Diallo has been in good form and Amorim will look to bridge the six point gap they have with the top four and for that he will need to build the confidence inside his team by beating Tottenham Hotspurs in the Carabao Cup. It will be a big game how both teams stand and fans are eager to know the probable playing XIs of both teams. Fans can get the entire information here.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Lineups Predicted Playing XI for Carabao Cup 2024-25

Destiny Udogie is doubtful for Tottenham with a thigh problem sustained against Southampton. That will make Djed Spence a likely candidate to start in the playing XI. Yves Bissouma is available for selection after serving a one-match ban last time out, and the midfielder is in line for a recall, while Brennan Johnson could return at the expense of either Kulusevski or Dominic Solanke. For Manchester United, rotation is expected with Marcus Rashford and Ajejandro Garnacho playing. Mason Mount and Noussair Mazraoui are both injured and are doubtful for the game. Newcastle United, Liverpool and Arsenal Beat Their Respective Opponents To Reach Carabao Cup 2024-25 Semifinal.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Playing XI: Fraser Forster, Pedro Porro, Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Djed Spence, Yves Bissouma, Pepe Matar Sarr, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Heung-Min Son

Manchester United Probable Playing XI: Andre Onana, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Diego Dalot, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Tyrell Malacia, Amad Diallo, Bruno Fernandes, Joshua Zirkzee

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2024 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).