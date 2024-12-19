Star Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin announced his International retirement after the end of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match at Brisbane. It was a big moment in the context of Indian cricket as Ashwin is a Bonafide legend of the game having played 107 Test matches and taking 537 wickets. Ashwin's retirement came rather surprisingly in the middle of the series as everyone considered he might get a farewell Test match at home in Chennai in front of the home crowd. Ashwin played his last Test match at Adelaide with the pink ball and at that was the end of a glorious career. After his retirement, Ashwin's father has shockingly claimed that his son had to retire because of 'humiliation'. Ravi Ashwin Retires: A Look at 5 Records Held by Star All-Rounder As He Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Ashwin's father, Ravichandran revealed that Ashwin's retirement came as a shock to the family as he felt his son should have continued playing cricket at the highest level. But the regular exclusions from playing XI, specially in the overseas conditions, forced Ashwin to quit as it must have felt like humiliation. “I too came to know last minute, actually," CNN News18 quoted Ravichandran as saying. “What was going on in his mind I don’t know. He just announced. I too accepted it with full pleasure. I did not have any feeling at all for that. But the way he gave his retirement, one part I was very happy, another part not happy because he should have continued."

“(Retiring) is his (Ashwin’s) wish and desire, I cannot interfere in that, but the way in which he gave that, there could be many reasons. Only Ashwin knows, maybe humiliation," he said. “Definitely, no doubt about it (being emotional for the family), because he was on the field for 14-15 years. The sudden change – retirement – gave us really kind of a shock. At the same time, we were expecting it because humiliation was going on. How long he can tolerate all those things? Ravi Ashwin Retires: Legendary All-Rounder Returns to Chennai Following His International Retirement After IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Ashwin's father's statements has sparked a controversy among fans and Indian cricket media as there had been speculations that Ashwin is not given the same amount of respect that he deserves. Neither he was considered for captaincy post Virat Kohli's tenure and neither he was made a regular in the playing XI in World Test Championship finals and in the overseas tours. The untimely and surprising International retirement followed by his father's statement has added more fuel to that fire.

