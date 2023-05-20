New York, May 20 (PTI) India's Parul Chaudhary won the women's 3000m steeplechase event at the Track Night NYC here for her first title of the season.

The 28-year-old Chaudhary, who is currently training in the USA, won the race with a time of 9:41.88, which is more than three seconds outside her personal best of 9:38.09 she had clocked during the World Championships last year.

Lili Das was third in women's 1500m in 4:15.23 in the meet, at the World Athletics Continental Tour bronze level event at Icahn Stadium on Friday.

Chaudhary had set a national record in the women's 5000m at the Sound Running Track Festival, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver level event, in Los Angeles in USA earlier this month.

