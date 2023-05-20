Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cross swords with defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), on May 21, 2023, Sunday, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in match number 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is a crucial fixture for RCB as far as qualification for the playoffs is concerned. Talking about the RCB, let us first have a look at how they have performed so far in the IPL. Sitting nicely in the fourth position with 14 points in hand, the 2016 IPL finalists need two points to reach the playoffs. Despite having a mixed season, the Faf Du Plessis-led unit has come so far to position themselves in the fourth spot. The Virat Kohli-starring side recently recorded their seventh win of the season when they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their own ground. Virat Kohli Equals Chris Gayle's Record of Most IPL Centuries, Achieves Feat in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

The match between Hyderabad and Bangalore saw Hyderabad coasting off to 186 on account of Heinrich Klaasen’s brilliant maiden IPL century. However, Klaasen’s performance was overshadowed by Virat Kohli when he notched up his yet another IPL ton. Kohli’s remarkable ton saw Bangalore cruising to victory. For RCB, the upcoming game is a must-win game for them if they are to reach the playoffs.

On the other hand, we have, Gujarat Titans, who are already through to the playoffs. Sitting comfortably in the first position with 18 points in hand, Gujarat have done nothing wrong to be at this position where they are right now. They picked right from the place where they ended their last season and showed why they deserve to be the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

Having qualified for the playoffs, Gujarat in their next game can afford to relax and do some trial and error before the mega final. With nothing to lose and nothing to prove, Gujarat will do some experiment in their upcoming game to try and see what should be their best playing XI ahead of the final. Having said that Gujarat will try and maintain their status as the number one-ranked side in the points table with a win against RCB. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis Complete 1000 Runs As Opening Pair, Duo Achieve Feat During SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Bengaluru Weather Report

Expected Weather at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during IPL 2023 game between RCB and GT. (Source: Accuweather)

Unfortunately, for the cricket fans out there, we have some bad news. It is expected to rain during the GT vs RCB match at Bengaluru on May 21. According to the weather report, rains are expected throughout the match, and that might cut short the game duration or cause it getting washed out. The weather report further states that between 10-11 PM there is 69% precipitation, meaning there is a huge possibility of heavy rains during the period, added with the possibility DLS affecting the match. The temperature for the game is expected to be between 23-25.

M Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

From the advent of the IPL 2023, RCB have been using the M Chinnaswamy stadium as their preferred home ground. So far, it has organised more than 120 IPL games. As history says, M Chinnaawamy has been a happy hunting ground for the batsmen due to its shorter boundaries which results in run feast. Other than that, the leg spinners will play a part during the middle stages. With the kind of initial assistance acquired during the early stages, the pacers can get aided.

