Turin [Italy], May 16 (ANI): Paulo Dybala on Sunday confirmed his departure from the Serie A giants Juventus FC at the end of the season.

The Argentina international also announced that he will make his home farewell in Turin against Lazio on Monday.

"It is difficult to find the right words to greet you," Dybala addressed fans in a statement posted to his social media paltforms. "There are so many years and so many emotions involved altogether. I thought we would be together [for] even more years, but fate puts us on different paths."

"I will never forget everything you made me experience, every game, every goal. With you, I grew up, I learned, I lived and I dreamed. It was seven years of magic, 12 trophies and 115 goals that no one will take away from us, never."

"Thank you for supporting me in difficult times. Thanks to those who have accompanied me over the years, from the first to the last, from the fans to the people who work within the club, everyone, [from] coaches and teammates, employees and managers," he added.

"Wearing this important jersey together with the captain's armband has been one of the greatest [moments of] pride of my life, which I hope to show to my children and grandchildren someday.

"Tomorrow will be my last match with this shirt. It's hard to imagine, but it will be our last farewell. It will not be easy, but I will enter the field with a smile and with my head held high, knowing that I have given everything for you," the 28-year-old added.

Dybala joined the Bianconeri from Palermo in 2015 and was a key member of the team that won five consecutive Serie A titles.

He also won the Coppa Italia on four occasions and also played in the Juve's Champions League final defeat in 2017. (ANI)

