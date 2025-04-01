Lucknow, Apr 1 (PTI) Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

LSG remained unchanged, while PBKS made one change handing Lockie Ferguson his debut for the side.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Suryansh Shedge, Marco Jansen, Lockie Ferguson, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh.

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ayush Badoni, Digvesh Rathi, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Avesh Khan, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi.

