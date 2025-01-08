Lahore [Pakistan], January 8 (ANI): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday relocated their upcoming ODI tri-series with New Zealand and South Africa to Lahore and Karachi, as reported by ESPNcricinfo.

The decision was taken by the PCB as the venue in Multan is under renovation to host the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The four-match tri-series was supposed to take place in Multan. However, the PCB has decided to change the venue to Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and the National Stadium in Karachi. The ODI tri-series is scheduled to start from February 8.

PCB released a statement to confirm the decision to relocate the venue of the tri-series against New Zealand and South Africa.

"Given the advanced stage of preparations at the Gaddafi Stadium and the National Bank Stadium, the PCB has decided to relocate the upcoming tri-nation ODI series to these two venues. The series, featuring New Zealand and South Africa alongside Pakistan, was originally scheduled to be held in Multan," PCB said in a statement as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

According to ESPNcricnfo, out of 15 matches of the upcoming Champions Trophy, 10 or 11 games will be played across Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi. The remaining matches, including one semi-final, will be played in Dubai.

The Champions Trophy is returning after more than seven years. The eight-team event will comprise 15 matches in the 50-over format and will be held across Pakistan and Dubai. The previous edition finalists, India and Pakistan, are scheduled to face on February 23 in Dubai.

Lahore is set to host the final on March 9 unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be played in Dubai. Both the semi-finals and the final will have reserve days.

Pakistan will face New Zealand in the Group A opener in Karachi on February 19. (ANI)

