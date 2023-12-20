Tarouba [Trinidad], December 20 (ANI): Philip Salt's century and Reece Topley's three-wicket haul helped England register a 75-run win against West Indies in the 4th T20I match in Trinidad on Wednesday.

After winning the toss West Indies decided to field first at Brian Lara Stadium. However, Rovman Powell's decision did not go in their favour, as the Caribbean bowling attack put up a sloppy performance.

Salt (119 runs from 57 balls) opened for the visitors and played a fiery knock with 7 fours and 10 sixes. He had a strike rate of 208.77. Skipper Jos Buttler (55 runs from 29 balls) had a crucial partnership with Salt to get the upper hand in the game. At the end of the first inning, Liam Livingstone (54* runs from 21 balls) pushed England to 267/3.

Andre Russell, Jason Holder, and Akeal Hosein were the only wicket-takers. They picked up just one wicket each.

In the run chase of 268 runs, England's bowling attack prevailed to stop the Caribbeans at 192 runs. Andre Russell (51 runs from 25 balls), Nicholas Pooran (29 runs from 15 balls), and Sherfane Rutherford (36 runs from 15 balls) were the only standout batters in the second inning. The Caribbeans failed to have a solid partnership which made them struggle while chasing the target.

On the other hand, it was the English bowling attack which helped them to clinch a 75-run victory in the fourth T20I game. Topley bagged three wickets in his 3.3 overs and gave away 37 runs. While Sam Curran and Rehan Ahmed picked up two wickets each in the game.

Salt was named the 'Player of the Match' following his blitz in the first inning.

England levelled the five-game series after the stunning win and the series decider match between West Indies and England will be played on December 21 at Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Breif score: England: Philip Salt 119(57), Jos Buttler 55(29), Liam Livingstone 54*(21); Akeal Hosein (1/36), Andre Russell (1/37), Jason Holder (1/55) vs West Indies: Andre Russell 51(25), Nicholas Pooran 39(15), Sherfane Rutherford 36(15); Reece Topley (3/37), Sam Curran (2/25), Rehan Ahmed (2/42). (ANI)

