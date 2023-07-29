Dublin [Ireland], July 29 (ANI): With Maiden ODI centuries from Phoebe Litchfield and Annabel Sutherland, Australia outplayed Ireland in the third match to clinch the series by 2-0 in Dublin on Friday.

Australia won the third one-day match by 10 wickets.

Chasing a total of 218, Litchfield struck an unbeaten 106 and Annabel Sutherland hit 109 unbeaten runs to help Australia reach the goal in 35.5 overs as they chased down 218 for victory.

Earlier, despite Orla Prendergast's career-best 71, Ireland was bowled out for 217 thanks to the brilliant bowling of Kim Garth (3-34) and Ashleigh Gardner (3-38).

Australia displayed a glimpse of the future in the victory despite playing in an international match without Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Rachael Haynes, or Megan Schutt for the first time in 14 years.

Earlier, batting first, Ireland batter Leah Paul (3) made an unintentional mistake when trying to pull the quick bowler Darcie Brown on a cloudy Dublin morning.

Shortly after, Garth eliminated Amy Hunter on nine runs after being caught by wicketkeeper Mooney, leaving the hosts vulnerable at 2-22.

Before the addition of leg-spin to the assault, Prendergast and Gaby Lewis helped to calm the situation, putting up 66 runs for the third wicket before Georgia Wareham caught Lewis lbw on 35.

Prendergast reached her first ODI half-century off 84 balls, and she added 71 runs with her captain Laura Delany.

The other wickets, however, followed in rapid succession after Gardner dismissed Delany (36) and McGrath cleared up Prendergast at 71.

Gardner and Garth wrapped up the tail as Ireland lost 6-25 to be all out for 217 in 49 overs.

Brief scores: Ireland 217 (Orla Prendergast 71, Laura Delany 36, Kim Garth 3-34) vs Australia 221/0 (Phoebe Litchfield 106, Annabel Sutherland 109, Georgina Dempsey 0-30). (ANI)

