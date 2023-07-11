On Monday 10th July 2023, the groups for the 132nd Durand Cup football tournament, which will be played in Kolkata, Guwahati and Kokrajhar, were announced. Six groups made up of four teams each have been formed from the 24 teams competing in the Durand Cup 2023. Of these groups, Kolkata will host Group A, Group B, and Group C, making it the only city to host multiple tournament events. On September 3, 2023, the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will host the Durand Cup 2023's final game. Sunil Chhetri Claims He Can Even Beat Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo When It Comes to Giving Best for Country

The Group D and Group E matches will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati. The SAI Centre Ground in Kokrajhar, the tournament's newest host city, will host nine games in total, including one of the quarterfinal matches.

Durand Cup 2023 Live Telecast and Streaming Online

Sports18 (1), Sports18 (1HD), and Sports18 (Khel TV) will telecast all football matches of the Durand Cup 2023 live in India. Durand Cup 2023 live streaming will be available on VOOT and JioTV shortly.

Important Matches to Watch Out

The famed Kolkata derby between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, the defending champion and four-time ISL winners, will take place during one of the eagerly awaited group games in Kolkata. Given that both teams are in Group A of the Durand Cup, this game is likely to be highly anticipated by supporters. RoundGlass Punjab FC, the first team to be promoted to the ISL, and the Bangladesh Army Team will be joining them in the group.

Mohammedan Sporting, another well-known Kolkata team, is in Durand Cup Group B with Jamshedpur FC and Mumbai City FC from the Indian Super League. The Indian Navy completes the group, creating an intriguing mix of teams.

Other Key Matches in Durand Cup

Group C, with matches in Kolkata, features defending champion Bengaluru FC paired with Kerala Blasters and 2019 champion Gokulam Kerala. The Indian Air Force completes the group as the fourth member.

Two Indian Super League (ISL) teams, Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC, will compete against Delhi FC, a side that was recently promoted to the I-League's second level this season, in Group E of the Durand Cup. The Tribhuvan Army Football Club, a service side from Nepal, is included in the group.

The local Bodoland squad, which will be competing in the event for the first time this year, will be on display in Group F, which will be played in Kokrajhar. They will compete against Odisha FC, the Super Cup champions, and Rajasthan United FC of the I-League. The team from the Indian Army completes the group.

Wrapping it Up

The 132nd edition of the Durand Cup marks the return of foreign participation after a hiatus of 27 years. The tournament organizers have placed the Bangladesh Service team in Group A, adding an international flavor to the group. Additionally, the second foreign team will compete in Group E, further diversifying the competition and bringing in a new dynamic to the group stage matches.

The Durand Cup 2023 will include 43 matches, including the much-anticipated final. Two of the four quarterfinal matches in the knockout stage will be hosted in Guwahati and Kokrajhar, adding to the enthusiasm in both cities. The remaining knockout matches, including the semifinals and final, will be held in Kolkata, the tournament's historic stronghold.

