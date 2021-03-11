Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 11 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) has said a definite standard of fitness needs to be maintained by all players when they are called for a camp.

CAB on Thursday conducted a review meeting to assess the recently-completed domestic season and draft a way forward. The meeting was called after Bengal failed to qualify for the quarter-finals of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

A number of decisions were taken in the meeting chaired by CAB President Avishek Dalmiya, along with Secretary Snehashis Ganguly, Joint Secretary Debabrata Das, and Treasurer Debashish Ganguly. Coach Arun Lal, Anustup Majumdar, Abhimanyu Easwaran along with the support staff were present for the meeting.

One of the decisions taken was to keep a check on players' fitness standards throughout the season. The Bengal team will also have a coach and an assistant coach travelling with the side. Cricket Operations will be a separate unit while vision coaches will be separate from the team.

Moreover, meditation sessions will be organised for the mental strength and temperament building of players. A detailed vision 2025 plan will also be rolled out with a focus on individual skills, supply lines and clinics, and camps.

"A definite standard of fitness needs to be maintained by all probables when called for a camp. The benchmarks and yardsticks are being set and will be needed to be maintained at the beginning, middle, and end of a season," the CAB said in an official statement after the meeting in which BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was present as a special invitee.

Earlier this month, Dalmiya had said he was "deeply disappointed" with the performance of the Bengal team in the tournament.

Bengal's dismal performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy saw the side winning two out of five games despite starting the tournament with a victory. (ANI)

