Odisha 10th Result 2026: Class 10 Board Exam Results To Be Declared Today at bseodisha.ac.in

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The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, is scheduled to release the results for the Class 10 Annual High School Certificate (AHSC) and Madhyama examinations today, May 2. Official sources indicate that while the comprehensive data and topper lists will be presented at a press briefing at 4:00 PM, the digital scorecard download link will be made available to students starting at 6:00 PM.

Official Portals for Odisha Class 10 Scorecard Access

More than 5.6 lakh students who appeared for the Matriculation exams can access their results through the board's designated digital platforms. The following websites will host the result links:

bseodisha.ac.in

orissaresults.nic.in

To retrieve their scores, students will need to provide their official roll number and registration number as printed on their admit cards. Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Result 2026 To Be Declared Today at mahahsscboard.in.

Examination and Evaluation Criteria

The Odisha Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 19 and March 2. A total of 5,61,979 students registered for the examinations across various centres in the state. The evaluation followed a weighted marking scheme where theory examinations accounted for 80 per cent of the total score, while practical assessments and internal projects made up the remaining 20 per cent.

Steps To Download the Odisha Matric Result 2026

Visit the official BSE Odisha website (bseodisha.ac.in).

Locate and click on the link titled "Class 10 (Matric) Result 2026."

Enter the required credentials, including the roll number.

Submit the details to view the scorecard on the screen.

Download and print the document for future administrative use.

Passing Requirements and Supplementary Exams

To successfully qualify, students must secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in the aggregate. Those who fail to meet this threshold in one or more subjects will be eligible to apply for the supplementary examinations, the dates for which will be announced by the Board shortly after the main result declaration. GSEB Result Date 2026: When Gujarat Board Class 10, 12 Results Will Be Declared and How To Check.

Provisional Nature of Online Marksheets

Students and parents are advised that the marksheets downloaded today from the official portals are provisional. These documents serve as immediate proof of performance for higher secondary admissions. The Board will issue the physical, original certificates and marksheets to the respective schools for distribution within the coming weeks.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (NDTV), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 02, 2026 10:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).