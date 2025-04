Colombo [Sri Lanka], April 5 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Sri Lanka's cricket legends who won the 1996 Cricket World Cup, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Chaminda Vaas, Aravinda de Silva, Marvan Atapattu, and others in Colombo.

PM Modi is on a State visit to Sri Lanka from April 4 to 6 at the invitation of Sri Lankan President Disanayaka. His arrival in Colombo on Friday marked his first visit to Sri Lanka since 2019.

Also Read | SRH vs GT Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Match 19.

During his visit, he met members of the 1996 World Cup-winning Sri Lankan team, who brought the country its maiden world title by defeating Australia in the final at Lahore.

The Prime Minister took to his X handle and posted, "Bonding through cricket! I am delighted to have had the opportunity to speak with the players of the Sri Lankan cricket team that won the 1996 World Cup. This team captured the hearts of countless sports fans!".

Also Read | IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals Beat CSK in Chennai For the First Time Since 2010; KL Rahul’s Half Century, Bowlers Help DC Register Third Consecutive Victory.

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1908524709060243870

After the meeting, several Sri Lankan players spoke to the media about the interaction and the strong cricketing ties between India and Sri Lanka.

Marvan Atapattu, who scored 14,036 runs for Sri Lanka across formats in 360 matches, said, "It was an extraordinary meeting. We have been lucky. Meeting a head of state who is a strong leader who has brought India to its heights was a dream come true. It was our honour and privilege to meet the Prime Minister this evening."

Chaminda Vaas, who took 760 wickets in 438 matches for Sri Lanka from 1994 to 2009, praised PM Modi's cricket knowledge.

"It's a great honour to meet him personally as the 1996 World Cup team. We just talked about sports and during 1996, how we won the World Cup and how we beat India (during the semifinal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata). The Prime Minister follows cricket, he knows everything and not only as a leader, being the most powerful person in the South Asian countries, his cricket knowledge is very good. He asked me about how we beat India. India is the most powerful country when it comes to cricket as well. The way we interacted with him is really good."

Aravinda de Silva, , who scored a match-winning century in the final against Australia in 1996, also said, "He's a well respected person around the world and he has done so much for India. Becoming the Prime Minister for the third time in such a large country is a remarkable achievement. His influence on this country will be very important. It was quite nice chatting to him and we really enjoyed it."

Sanath Jayasuriya, an explosive all-rounder who scored 21,032 runs, took 437 wickets and hit 42 centuries in 586 matches, said, "It was really nice meeting the Prime Minister. We discussed a few things, about cricket, the present and past and what we are going through currently. It was a great experience for us. He also talked about how he became the PM, developed India and what he did for India. We also discussed on the international ground in Jaffna."

Romesh Kaluwitharana, who revolutionised ODI batting with Jayasuriya in the 1990s and scored 5,644 runs across Tests and ODIs with five centuries, also said, "From the time he (PM Modi) came to power, he changed a lot of things. He did a lot of things for Sri Lanka as well. India has always been there for us in the time of crisis, in cricket as well."

Kumar Dharmasena, a member of the 1996 team who later became an international umpire, said, "For the first I have seen a leader like him. He is very friendly and casual and that was fantastic. One thing I want to mention is that as a neighbour of Sri Lanka, he has given a lot of support for us."

Over the years, India-Sri Lanka cricketing ties have grown stronger, with both nations facing each other in numerous bilateral series and major ICC tournament clashes, including the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup final in Mumbai and the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup final in Bangladesh--won by India and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Notably, both countries will be co-hosting next year's ICC T20 World Cup, with Men in Blue defending their second title. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)