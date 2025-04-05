The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to enter the most crucial phase where gradually the teams will start to separate themselves from each other and the IPL 2025 points table will start to take a shape. Amid this intense battle, Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Gujarat Titans in their next match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday, April 06. This will be the third home game for SRH in their first five games of the season. Meanwhile, GT have played two home games so far in the IPL 2025. While GT have won two games out of the three they played, SRH have lost three out of four. IPL 2025: SRH Bowling Coach James Franklin Admits Poor Bowling Display After Loss to Kolkata Knight Riders, Says ‘We Didn’t Get It Quite Right’.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are coming out of a crushing defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025. They got bowled out for 120 and suffered a massive defeat by 80 runs taking a huge dent in their net run rate. They have lost three out of their first four and their batters have failed to replicate the same impact as the first match. They have got the advantage of playing three home games and a game in Visakhapatnam in their first five games but yet they failed to utilise it. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand have produced special bowling performance in the second and third match and has been clinical with the bat.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

The opening pair of Sunrisers Hyderabad has not delivered according to their expectations. Travis Head has mostly played as impact sub but after the first two matches, runs have not been coming at the rate they expected and wickets fell as well. Ishan Kishan now has three failures in a row. Aniket Verma is raw and Nitish Kumar Reddy looks under confident about his batting. SRH used Kamindu Mendis as a valuable all-rounder in the last match who gave them some runs. Heinrich Klaasen has not been able to deliver the way he should as well. Abhinav Manohar was dropped in the last match and he might make a comeback in SRH wants to extend their batting longer.

Pat Cummins, despite being the captain has been weaklink for their bowling. After the first match, Simarjeet Singh has not looked at his best too. While Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel are two players who will retain their place, SRH will consider brining in Rahul Chahar in for Simarjeet and have more spin overs up their sleeves. Zeeshan Ansari has been delivering for the last two matches but at times it has felt like he has been asked to do too much.

SRH Likely XI vs GT

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (Wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami, Zeeshan Ansari.

Impact Players: Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar.

Gujarat Titans

After conceding a lot of runs in the first match, Gujarat Titans have steadied their bowling ship, specially with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna back in form. Sai Kishore has been delivering since the first match and the trio together has helped GT win two matches in a row. Rashid Khan has been severely out of form and Kagiso Rabada has went back home due ot personal reasons. GT played Arshad Khan in the last match and this time they might look at Gerald Coetzee as a potential option alongside Ishant Sharma, Siraj and Prasidh.

The batting is dependent on the top three. Captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler. They have a solid middle order option in Sherfane Rutherford and an explosive lower order with Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan. With Rabada not available, GT also have the option of using Glenn Phillips as the impact sub if they are batting first give the Hyderabad surface is good for batting. IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans Head Coach Ashish Nehra Backs Shubman Gill for Long-Term Leadership Role, Says ‘I’m Looking at Him as a Captain Who Will Take GT Forward’.

GT Likely XI vs SRH

Shubman Gill (C), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (Wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Glenn Phillips, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.

Impact Players: Ishant Sharma, Washington Sundar

