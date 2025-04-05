The Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals (DC) registered a dominating victory of 25 runs against the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The visitors completely outplayed the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led CSK in all three departments. With this victory, the Delhi-based franchise registered a hat-trick of wins in the IPL 2025. Chennai, on the other hand, suffered their defeat in the IPL season 18. This was Delhi's first victory at Cheapuk after 15 years in the IPL. MS Dhoni Receives Thunderous Welcome From Chennai Crowd Amid Retirement Rumours After Wicketkeeper-Batter Comes Out To Bat in CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Talking about the match, Delhi skipper Axar Patel won the toss and decided to bat first. The visitors started their innings on a poor note as they lost Jake Fraser-McGurk (0) in the first over. However, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and Abhishek Porel stitched a crucial partnership for the second wicket. Both added 54 runs, which stabilised the Delhi innings. Porel departed after playing a crucial knock of 33 runs off 20 balls with the help of five boundaries.

KL Rahul hammered his first half-century for Delhi in the IPL. The veteran played a fantastic knock of 77 off 51 deliveries, including six fours and five maximums. Captain Axar Patel (21), Sameer Rizvi (20), and Tristan Stubbs (24*) chipped in crucial runs as DC posted an above-par score at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. With the ball, speedster Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets. Ravindra Jadeja, Noor Ahmad and Matheesha Pathirana scalped one wicket apiece. MS Dhoni Shows Lightning Quick Hands, Combines With Ravindra Jadeja to Run Out Ashutosh Sharma During CSK vs DC IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

While chasing a challenging total, the five-time champions were off to the worst start. Chennai lost Rachin Ravindra (3), Devon Conway (13) and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (5) for cheap scores. Shivam Dube departed after scoring 18 runs off 15 balls. Middle-order batter Vijay Shankar played a fighting unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 54 balls with the help of six boundaries. Wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni remained unbeaten on 30 runs. Sadly, their knocks went in vain as Delhi registered a thrashing victory.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 05, 2025 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).