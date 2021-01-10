Manchester [UK], January 10 (ANI): After a win over Watford in the FA Cup clash on Saturday, Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that Paul Pogba, Victor Lindelof, and Luke Shaw all missed the game due to injury.

Scott McTominay's header in the fifth minute against the Hornets was the game's only goal at Old Trafford, sending United through to the fourth round with a 1-0 win.

Pogba, Lindelof and Shaw all started on Wednesday in United's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final. But in his post-game press conference just days later, Solskjaer confirmed that all three were injured - though he did not elaborate on the nature of their concerns.

"They're injured," Goal.com quoted Solskjaer as saying when asked about the trio.

United manager heaped paries on midfielder Donny van de Beek, saying he demonstrated his considerable ability.

"I think Donny showed again his qualities, his pace, he is very technically clean. One little flick to play Juan [Mata] through and he's got that quality to open up tight games. He will benefit from this game as well," Solskjaer said.

Solskjaer's side are currently level on points with Liverpool at the top of the table, and have played one game fewer than Jurgen Klopp's men. (ANI)

