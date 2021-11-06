Abu Dhabi, Nov 6 (PTI) Skipper Kieron Pollard struck a combative 31-ball 44 to lead West Indies to a fighting 157 for seven against Australia in their concluding T20 World Cup Group 1 clash here on Saturday.

Opting to field in a must-win match, Australia were taken to the cleaners by Windies opener Evin Lewis, who smashed Josh Hazlewood for a hattrick of fours en route to his 26-ball 29.

Also Read | How to Watch Manchester United vs Manchester City, EPL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online in India? Get Free Live Telecast of MUN vs MCI Football Game Score Updates on TV.

'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle made a nine-ball 15 in what seemed his last International appearance.

On a batting-friendly wicket that aided true pace and bounce, the struggling defending champions finally got their rhythm back.

Also Read | AUS 5/0 in 1 Over | (Target 158 Runs) | Australia vs West Indies Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 38: Keiron Pollard Leads WI to a Fairly Good Score.

Australia got three wickets for five runs but the Windies kept firing with Pollard holding the innings together.

Pollard slammed one six an four fours while Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Dwyane Bravo, who made a 12-ball 10 in his final International outing, also made useful contributions.

Finally it was Andre Russell who finished it off with two sixes (18 not out from seven balls) to prop the total as the Windies put on 58 runs in the final five overs.

For the Aussies, Hazlewood was brilliant, returning with 4/39 as he bounced back brilliantly after being hit for 20 in his first over.

Australia would have to wait for the result of South Africa later in the day as the two teams are fighting for the second spot from Group 1.

The match also had some significance for the ousted two-time world champions as a win would ensure a direct qualification to 'Super 12' for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

According to the ICC T20 rankings predictor, if the Windies lose they would drop to number nine and hence would not get a direct qualification.

It was an emotional match for the two legendary West Indians -- Bravo and Gayle.

Bravo's one final innings in International cricket was over when he departed after getting caught at long-on.

Bravo was hugged by Pollard on his way out as Russell and others too gave him a standing ovation, while Gayle also gave him an emotional hug in the dugout.

It also seemed a final match for Gayle.

It's not official yet, but the Windies great was seen waving at the camera and raised his bat after crossing the rope as he was also seen distributing his cricketing gears to the fans in the stands.

Fresh from his career-best performance of 5/19, leg-spinner Adam Zampa dismissed the well-set Lewis in the 10th over with a googly when the left-hander hit a skier only to be taken by Steve Smith at long-with a superb catch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)