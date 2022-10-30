Bilaspur, Oct 30 (PTI) Maharashtra sprinter Pranav Gurav's 100m victory and Kevinaa Annavi's women's high jump contest with Pavana Nagaraj and Manshi were the most attractive of the meet records rewritten on the second day of second AFI National Open U-23 Athletics Championships here.

The 21-year-old Pranav Gurav, silver medallist in the inaugural edition in New Delhi last year, sizzled with a win in 10.39 seconds that not only improved on his own meet record of 10.47 seconds set in the semifinals on Saturday but also earned him a place among India's 15 fastest ever.

Also Read | Arjun Atwal Lying 28th After 70 in Third Round on PGA Tour.

The women's high jump saw an intense battle with Kevinaa Annavi, daughter of former men's national record holder Nallusamy Annavi, emerging on top. She cleared 1.76m for the meet record, leaving Pavana Nagaraj and Manshi with the minor medals.

They had both cleared 1.74m with personal best efforts, with Pavana Nagaraj winning the silver on a countback.

Also Read | Manchester United vs West Ham, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Agasara Nandini (Telangana) scripted a 100m hurdles meet record time of 13.73 seconds while M Karunya (Tamil Nadu) won the women's discus throw with a meet record effort of 48.39m, Pavithra Venkatesh (Tamil Nadu) raised the women's pole vault meet record to 4.00m and Mansi Negi (Uttarakhand) lowered the meet record in the 20000m race walk to 1:40:01.20.

Samardeep Gill (Madhya Pradesh) and Sahib Singh (Delhi) claimed a share each of the men's shot put meet record with 17.79m efforts, the former winning gold on countback.

Sanjay Kumar (Rajasthan) accounted for the other meet record by winning the men's 20000m race Walk in 1 hour 27 minutes 13.97 seconds.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)