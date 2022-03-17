London [UK], March 17 (ANI): Second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino earned Liverpool a 2-0 win at Arsenal that took them within a point of leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

Liverpool started brightly and it took a strong hand from Aaron Ramsdale to keep out Virgil van Dijk's third-minute header. Arsenal grew in confidence and had good spells of dominance, but a quickfire double shortly after half-time gave Liverpool full control.

Thiago Alcantara's brilliant through-ball played in Jota, who squeezed a shot past Ramsdale at the near post to open the scoring on 54 minutes.

Eight minutes later Andrew Robertson chased a loose ball and crossed low for substitute Firmino to finish. A ninth successive league win moves Liverpool on to 69 points. Arsenal stay fourth on 51 points, a point above Manchester United in the top-four race and with two matches in hand.

At Amex Stadium, Harry Kane became the Premier League's all-time top scorer of away goals as Tottenham Hotspur won 2-0 at Brighton and Hove Albion.

Kane's second-half strike took his tally on the road to 95, overtaking Wayne Rooney's total of 94.

Spurs had gone ahead on 37 minutes when Dejan Kulusevski's shot took a deflection off Cristian Romero and went in, giving the Argentinian defender his first goal for the club.

Kane then got his record-breaking goal in the 57th minute, running on to a through-ball from Rodrigo Bentancur and firing low past Robert Sanchez. (ANI)

