The Champions League exit confirmed that Manchester United will end the season without any trophy for a fifth straight year. This has forced those in charge to take some bold steps as they aim to take the club back to where it was before. This starts with appointing a new manager to take over the club and current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is at the top of the list. LOSC Lille 1–2 Chelsea, UCL 2021–22 Video Highlights.

According to a report from Daily Star, Manchester United have plans to exploit the ongoing problems at Chelsea and want Thomas Tuchel to be appointed before the ongoing season ends. The Blues owner Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the Ukraine government amid the ongoing Russia and Ukraine crisis that has forced the club to operate under certain restrictions. Here's What Roman Abramovich's Sanctions Mean For Chelsea: Sale of the Club, Transfer and Other Things To Know About.

It is understood that Manchester United CEO, Richard Arnold, will like to appoint Thomas Tuchel before the end of the season instead of waiting till the summer. Mauricio Pochettino has always been the club’s top choice but they have turned their attention towards the German boss amid the ongoing situation at Chelsea.

Manchester United believe that Thomas Tuhcel is available at the moment and can be lured to leave Chelsea. The uncertainty over the German’s future at the Blues and Mauricio Pochetino’s inability to make a star-studded PSG team play as a unit, has played a crucial role in this change of decision when it comes to the next manager.

Thomas Tuchel also has a great record since coming to England. He led Chelsea to a Champions League title within six months of his appointment. He has also managed himself and the team well since the sanctions were imposed on the club.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2022 04:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).