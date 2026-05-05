Sports News | Premier League: Manchester City's Title Hopes Dented After Thrilling 3-3 Draw with Everton

Liverpool [UK], May 5 (ANI): Manchester City's hopes of securing the English Premier League (EPL) title took a hit as they were forced to settle for a dramatic 3-3 draw against Everton on Monday.

The match was full of twists and turns, with Jeremy Doku scoring a brace, including a sensational stoppage-time equaliser, to earn City a point after Everton had mounted a spirited comeback.

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City looked to be in control at halftime, with Doku giving them the lead in the 43rd minute with a curling shot from the edge of the box.

However, the second half saw Everton come alive, scoring three goals in just 14 minutes. Thierno Barry brought Everton level in the 68th minute before adding a second in the 81st, and Jake O'Brien scored a header in the 73rd minute to put the home side 3-1 ahead.

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City refused to give up, and Erling Haaland pulled one back in the 83rd minute, keeping City in the hunt.

However, it was Doku who had the final say, netting a stunning long-range strike in the 97th minute, sending the ball crashing into the top corner and leaving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford helpless.

The result leaves Manchester City in second place in the Premier League, but they now trail Arsenal by a significant margin, with Pep Guardiola admitting that the title race may now be out of their hands with just a few matches left.

While City's unbeaten run in the league now extends to 12 games, dropping points to a mid-table team like Everton could prove costly in the race for the title. On the other hand, Everton will be disappointed to have conceded the lead so late despite their commendable attacking effort.

As of May 5, the Premier League standings for the 2025-26 season are tightly contested at the top. Arsenal leads the table with 76 points, followed closely by City in second place with 71 points. Manchester United remains in third, just a few points behind with 64 points.

In fourth, Liverpool has accumulated 58 points, while Aston Villa rounds off the top five with 58 points. The race for the top spots continues to heat up as the season heads into its final stretch. (ANI)

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