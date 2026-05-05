Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming Online and Free TV Telecast, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 103rd ODI

Nepal National Cricket Team vs Oman National Cricket Team Live Streaming: The pursuit of World Cup qualification continues as host nation Nepal prepare to take on Oman in the 103rd One Day International (ODI) of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27 cycle. Scheduled for Tuesday, 5 May 2026, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, this NEP vs OMN ICC CWC 2 encounter offers vital points on the road to the next global tournament. With both sides eager to climb the league standings, fans can expect a fiercely contested match broadcast live across various international platforms. Will MS Dhoni Play in DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

Match Overview: Nepal vs Oman

Category Details Match Nepal vs Oman (103rd ODI) Tournament ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023–27 Date Tuesday, 5 May 2026 Start Time 09:15 AM (IST) Venue Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur Nepal Captain Rohit Paudel Oman Captain Jatinder Singh India Live Stream FanCode (App and Website)

For Nepal, Tuesday’s match is an immediate opportunity for redemption in front of a traditionally vocal home crowd. Their previous outing was marred by a top-order collapse, leaving them well behind the required run rate before the weather intervened.

Oman head into this fixture carrying significant momentum after thoroughly outplaying the hosts just days earlier. During Match 100 of the tournament on 29 April, the visitors secured a commanding 102-run victory over Nepal via the DLS method following a rain interruption

Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming in India

For fans in India, the match will be accessible through dedicated digital sports platforms. There are two primary ways to stream the action live:

FanCode: The match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website. Users can access the game by purchasing a 'Match Pass' or a broader 'Cricket Pass' for monthly or annual access. FanCode remains the primary hub for ICC Associate member fixtures in the Indian market. Nepal vs Oman TV Telecast in India

As of the current broadcast cycle, there is no official live telecast of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 on any mainstream television channel in India. Fans are advised to rely on the aforementioned digital streaming platforms to watch the live video feed.

In Nepal, local television networks, including Kantipur TV Max and Max 2, will broadcast the match live, continuing their long-standing support for the national team. DC vs CSK Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Picks for IPL 2026 Match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 07:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).