Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast for DC vs CSK IPL 2026

The crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, 5 May. Following a period of severe thunderstorms that affected the national capital on Monday, fans and teams have been closely monitoring the weather forecast. The current weather forecast suggests conditions will clear up in time for the evening fixture, allowing for a full 20-over contest. Will MS Dhoni Play in DC vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?.

Delhi Weather and Rain Forecast

On Monday, Delhi experienced significant overnight rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds, which prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a 'red' alert for various parts of the National Capital Region. The unseasonal showers brought maximum temperatures down by several degrees, providing temporary respite from the May heat.

The weather, however, is expected to pass by Tuesday evening. While the IMD forecast notes a slight 10 to 25 per cent chance of lingering light showers during the day, the skies are projected to clear as the evening match approaches.

For the evening start, the weather in New Delhi is predicted to be clear. Temperatures during the match are expected to range comfortably between 29°C and 32°C, which is noticeably cooler than the seasonal average for early May.

The probability of rain during the match hours remains minimal, meaning weather interruptions are highly unlikely. Humidity levels will be moderate to high, lingering around 55 to 65 per cent due to the recent rainfall.

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Delhi Weather Live

Pitch and Conditions

The most significant weather-related factor for Tuesday's match will be the dew. The combination of post-storm moisture in the air and cooling evening temperatures is expected to result in heavy dew forming on the outfield from the 12th over onwards.

Historically at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, teams chasing a target have a distinct advantage under these conditions. A wet ball becomes increasingly difficult for spinners to grip and for fast bowlers to control, making the second innings notably easier for batters. Given this heavy dew forecast, the captain winning the toss will almost certainly elect to bowl first.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).