Sports News | Premier League: Tottenham's Relegation Fears Deepen After Leeds Snatch Crucial Point in 1-1 Draw

London [UK], May 12 (ANI): Tottenham Hotspur remain dangerously close to the Premier League relegation zone after being held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds United in a dramatic encounter in North London on Tuesday.

The result leaves Leeds in 14th place on the table with 44 points, while Spurs sit 17th with 38 points, only two clear of 18th-placed West Ham United with just two matches remaining in the season, as per the Premier League.

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Leeds arrived with confidence despite their difficult campaign and nearly took the lead early on when Joe Rodon's close-range header was brilliantly saved by Tottenham goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky. The hosts gradually found their rhythm and began to dominate possession, creating several opportunities before half-time.

Richarlison tested Karl Darlow with a deflected effort, while Pedro Porro saw a dangerous strike blocked by Pascal Struijk. João Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur also came close as Spurs pushed for the opener but failed to convert their chances before the break.

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Tottenham finally broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half through Mathys Tel. The young French forward reacted sharply to a loose ball outside the box and curled a superb strike into the top corner, leaving Darlow with no chance.

The goal appeared to hand Spurs control of the match, and they nearly doubled their lead soon after when Richarlison volleyed over from close range following impressive play by Randal Kolo Muani.

However, the game turned dramatically in the 70th minute due to a costly mistake from Tel. Attempting an overhead clearance inside his own area, the forward accidentally caught Ethan Ampadu in the face, prompting the referee to award Leeds a penalty after VAR intervention.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin stepped up confidently and converted from the spot to bring Leeds level and shift the momentum firmly in the visitors' favour.

Leeds almost completed the comeback late on as substitute Lukas Nmecha threatened before Sean Longstaff's powerful stoppage-time effort was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by Kinsky.

James Maddison made his first appearance of the season from the bench for Tottenham, but the hosts could not find a winner. The dropped points leave Spurs staring nervously at the relegation battle, while Leeds moved further clear of danger with a valuable away point. (ANI)

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