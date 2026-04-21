London [UK], April 21 (ANI): Wolverhampton Wanderers, popularly known as "Wolves," have been relegated from the Premier League following West Ham United's goalless draw with Crystal Palace, confirming the West Midlands side's drop with five matches still left in the season.

West Ham's point from the 0-0 stalemate took them to 33 points, leaving Wolves stranded on 17 and mathematically unable to bridge the gap. The result capped a dismal campaign for Wolves, whose struggles throughout the season ultimately proved too deep to overcome, according to a report from ESPN.

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The club endured managerial upheaval early on, with Vitor Pereira dismissed in November after a poor run of results. He was replaced by Rob Edwards, but the change failed to spark a sustained turnaround.

Wolves' campaign was defined by a prolonged winless run, with their first victory not arriving until January. They managed only two more wins thereafter, though those came against high-profile opponents, including Aston Villa and Liverpool.

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The relegation brings an end to Wolves' eight-year stay in the top flight and sees them return to the Championship for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Meanwhile, Pereira has since taken charge at Nottingham Forest, where improved results have helped ease their own relegation concerns.

Reacting to the confirmed drop, Wolves interim executive Nathan Shi acknowledged the disappointment and vowed a strong response. He said the club had already begun planning for the future and would focus on rebuilding a competitive squad capable of restoring pride among supporters.

"We are clear on what needs to improve," Shi said in a statement, adding that the club would approach the coming months "with purpose" after a season that has tested fans' patience.

Wolves will now turn their attention to regrouping in the Championship, aiming to rebuild after a campaign marked by inconsistency, late resurgence, and ultimately, relegation. (ANI)

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