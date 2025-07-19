Budapest, Jul 19 (PTI) Heavyweight teenaged wrestler Priya won silver medal in the women's 76kg class while Manisha Bhanwala settled for a bronze in 62kg category in the UWW Ranking Series event here Saturday.

Priya put up a dominant show, winning 7-2 against Kazakhstan's Elmira Syzdykova and followed that up with a win by technical superiority against Valeriia Trifonova.

Also Read | 2-3 Indian Players Pull Out from World Championship of Legends 2025 Against Pakistan After Public Outrage – Report.

She fought hard against Brazilian Thamires Martins Machado but lost the final 3-4.

In the 62kg class, Manisha lost her opening bout by technical superiority and without scoring a point against Amina Tandelova.

Also Read | South Africa Champions Squad 2025 in WCL: Check Out SA-C Captain and Players List for World Championship of Legends Cricket Season 2.

She bounced back in the medal contention when Amina reached the final. Manisha won 'by fall' against Amelina Douarre in the repechage round and pinned Krystisna Sazykina.

With two medals on Saturday, Indian women wrestlers will return with six medals. Antim Panghal (53kg) and Harshita (72kg) won gold medals while Neha (57kg) won a silver and Neelam ended up with a bronze in 50kg.

In men's freestyle event, Sujeet Kalkal (65kg) won a gold while Rahul (57kg) added a bronze to India's tally.

Competition in seven Greco Roman categories will be held on Sunday.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)