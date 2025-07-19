The South Africa Champions will look to get their hands on the prestigious World Championship of Legends (WCL) title in the second edition. The WCL 2025 is a great opportunity for fans to watch some of the legendary cricketers in action as they look to bring back some old rivalries in the field of cricket. The second edition of the WCL will be held from July 18 to August 2. Six teams are participating in the showpiece tournament, and the South African champions are one of them. In this article, we shall take a look at the South Africa Champions squad and check who the captain of the team is. WCL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Pakistan Champions on Top After Beating England Champions in World Championship of Legends Opener.

In the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends, the South Africa Champions had a forgettable tournament. In five group stage matches, South Africa secured two victories and suffered three defeats. They finished in the fifth position in the WCL 2024 standings with four points to their name. The South Africa Champions will look to bounce back in the WCL 2025 tournament. WCL 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of World Championship of Legends Season 2.

South Africa Champions Squad in WCL 2025

Richard Levi, AB de Villiers(c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, JJ Smuts, Albie Morkel, Dane Vilas(w), Wayne Parnell, Chris Morris, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Morne van Wyk, Aaron Phangiso, Duanne Olivier, Sarel Erwee.

Legendary cricketer AB de Villiers will lead the South Africa Champions in the WCL 2025 tournament. The South Africa Champions squad includes great cricketers like Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, Albie Morkel, Chris Morris and Imran Tahir. The South Africa Champions will open their campaign against the West Indies Champions on July 19.

They will play their second and third fixtures on July 22 and July 24 against the India Champions and England Champions, respectively. South Africa Champions' fourth group stage match is against Pakistan Champions on July 25, followed by their last group stage encounter against the Australia Champions on July 27.

