Amid ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan, two to three well-known Indian cricketers reportedly pulled out of the high-voltage World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 against Pakistan. The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions WCL 2025 match is scheduled to be hosted at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 20. Notably, India Champions and Pakistan Champions faced each other in the inaugural edition of the WCL. In the group stage match, Pakistan Champions defeated India Champions. However, the Yuvraj Singh-led India Champions took revenge and defeated the Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2024 final to lift the showpiece title. The WCL tournament features retired cricketers from various countries, but the India-Pakistan fixture has drawn immense attention. Harbhajan Singh Reportedly Withdraws From IND vs PAK World Championship of Legends 2025 Match Amid Public Outrage.

2-3 Indian Cricketers Pull Out from IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Match

According to a report by Sports Tak, 2-3 Indian cricketers, whose names have not yet been officially disclosed by the organisers, have withdrawn from the highly anticipated WCL 2025 match on Sunday. The decision has been taken due to recent border tensions and diplomatic issues between India and Pakistan after the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir). The withdrawal comes after public outrage in India, which is firmly against any sporting engagements with Pakistan.

The Sports Tak report further added that the WCL organisers have decided to keep Pakistan Champions player Shahid Afridi away from the tournament. It is to be noted that the former cricketer Afridi made political remarks about India when the Indian government launched Operation Sindoor, a military offensive that targeted terror camps across the border in Pakistan. Shikhar Dhawan, Shahid Afridi and Other Top Players To Watch Out For in IND vs PAK WCL 2025 Cricket Match.

The report stated that Pakistan cricketers' participation in the second edition of the WCL was always in doubt following the Pahalgam attack, but the recent developments over this year's T20 Asia Cup allowed the WCL organisers to go ahead with the participation of Pakistan players. In Afridi's absence, Mohammad Hafeez is leading the Pakistan Champions in the WCL 2025 tournament. The Pakistan Champions secured an easy win in their opening group stage match against the England Champions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2025 09:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).