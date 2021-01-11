Johannesburg [South Africa], January 11 (ANI): South Africa women's team skipper Dane van Niekerk, allrounder Chloe Tryon and an unnamed player have been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and T20I series against Pakistan. While Van Niekerk and Tryon were ruled out due to injuries the unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the third player, who cannot be named because of doctor-patient confidentiality will miss the white-ball series due to COVID-19.

The remaining players have all returned negative coronavirus tests and have entered a bio-bubble in Durban.

"Both Dane and Chloe sustained lower back injuries in September and both are [at] different stages of rehabilitation. They are progressing well but will not be available for this series," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tshegofatso Gaetsewe, South Africa's team doctor as saying.

"They are doing well -- just not eligible for this tour. Everything about their rehabilitation is on track," she added.

Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns in three ODIs and as many T20Is. The first match of the series will be played on January 20 while the T20I series will begin on January 29.

Last week, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed that women's team skipper Bismah Maroof has withdrawn from next month's tour to South Africa due to family reasons. Javeria Khan will take the captaincy responsibilities in the absence of the regular skipper.

For the last T20I on February 3, which will also be the last match of the tour, the Pakistan team will return to Durban. (ANI)

