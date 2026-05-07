Sports News | PSG Edge Bayern Munich in Thriller to Reach Second Straight UEFA Champions League Final

Munich [Germany], May 7 (ANI): Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) booked their place in a second consecutive UEFA Champions League final after battling to a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the semi-final second leg, sealing a dramatic 6-5 aggregate victory in Bavaria.

Defending champions PSG arrived in Germany holding a slender advantage from the first leg, and Luis Enrique's men wasted little time tightening their grip on the tie.

Also Read | No Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians Travel to Raipur for RCB vs MI IPL 2026 Clash.

The visitors struck inside three minutes with a devastatingly simple move as Fabian Ruiz threaded a precise pass through Bayern's defence for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who unselfishly squared for Ousmane Dembele to rifle a first-time finish into the roof of the net.

The early setback left Bayern chasing the game, and Vincent Kompany's side responded with urgency.

Also Read | Impact Subs in Today’s IPL Match for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings.

Wingers Luis Diaz and Michael Olise both threatened as the hosts pushed for a route back into the contest, while the Bayern bench erupted in frustration when appeals for a penalty were waved away after Vitinha's clearance struck João Neves inside the area.

PSG, however, continued to look dangerous on the counter. Manuel Neuer was called into action to keep Bayern alive, producing an excellent save to deny João Neves' close-range header before Matvey Safonov matched him at the other end with a superb stop from Jamal Musiala late in the first half.

The second period saw Bayern dominate possession, but PSG displayed a defensive resilience rarely associated with the French champions in previous European campaigns.

Luis Enrique's side stayed compact and disciplined, frustrating Bayern's attacking waves while continuing to threaten through rapid transitions.

Neuer remained the busier goalkeeper after the interval, making further important saves to keep out Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue as PSG searched for the decisive blow.

Bayern finally found a breakthrough late on when Harry Kane unleashed a thunderous left-footed strike beyond Safonov for his 14th Champions League goal of the season. But the goal arrived too late to spark a comeback, serving only as consolation for the six-time European champions.

The result sends PSG into a winner-takes-all final against Arsenal in Budapest, as the Parisians aim to defend their European crown. It will also mark a third Champions League final as a coach for Luis Enrique, who previously lifted the trophy with Barcelona in 2015 before guiding PSG to continental glory last season. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)